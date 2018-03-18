New interim sheriff sworn in for Worth County

Family and friends of Whitaker filled the Worth County Courthouse for the sworn in ceremony. (Source: WALB)

Interim Sheriff Donald Whitaker said he is ready to take on his new role. (Source: WALB)

Worth County has a new sheriff in town.

A judge swore in Retired Georgia State Trooper Donald Whitaker at the Worth County courthouse.

Whitaker's friends and family attended the official ceremony, along with county and federal judges.

Governor Nathan Deal appointed Whitaker to fill the role of Worth County Sheriff, until the final disposition of the charges against suspended Sheriff Jeff Hobby.

"The people of Worth County can look forward to integrity and professionalism. I can promise them that. Anytime they need us, all they have to do is call. I'll assure I will be there or one of the deputies will be there to take care of their needs," said Donald Whitaker, Worth County Interim Sheriff.

The current interim Sheriff, Bobby Sapp, is stepping down effective this week, for medical reasons.

Whitaker begins his duties Friday.

