New interim sheriff sworn in for Worth County - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

New interim sheriff sworn in for Worth County

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
Connect
Donald Whitaker, Worth County Interim Sheriff was sworn in Sunday afternoon. (Source: WALB) Donald Whitaker, Worth County Interim Sheriff was sworn in Sunday afternoon. (Source: WALB)
Interim Sheriff Donald Whitaker said he is ready to take on his new role. (Source: WALB) Interim Sheriff Donald Whitaker said he is ready to take on his new role. (Source: WALB)
Family and friends of Whitaker filled the Worth County Courthouse for the sworn in ceremony. (Source: WALB) Family and friends of Whitaker filled the Worth County Courthouse for the sworn in ceremony. (Source: WALB)
SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) -

Worth County has a new sheriff in town.

A judge swore in Retired Georgia State Trooper Donald Whitaker at the Worth County courthouse. 

Whitaker's friends and family attended the official ceremony, along with county and federal judges. 

Governor Nathan Deal appointed Whitaker to fill the role of Worth County Sheriff, until the final disposition of the charges against suspended Sheriff Jeff Hobby.

"The people of Worth County can look forward to integrity and professionalism. I can promise them that. Anytime they need us, all they have to do is call. I'll assure I will be there or one of the deputies will be there to take care of their needs," said Donald Whitaker, Worth County Interim Sheriff. 

The current interim Sheriff, Bobby Sapp, is stepping down effective this week, for medical reasons.

Whitaker begins his duties Friday.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • APD searching for teen with autism

    Monday, March 19 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-03-19 06:11:47 GMT
    Missing child Tadarian Tuff ( Source: APD)Missing child Tadarian Tuff ( Source: APD)
    Missing child Tadarian Tuff ( Source: APD)Missing child Tadarian Tuff ( Source: APD)

    Albany Police has issued a lookout for a missing teen with autism. 14-year-old Tadarian Tuff was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday at his Meadows Drive home .

    More >>

    Albany Police has issued a lookout for a missing teen with autism. 14-year-old Tadarian Tuff was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday at his Meadows Drive home .

    More >>

  • Make A Wish grants a dream come true for Albany girl

    Make A Wish grants a dream come true for Albany girl

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:50:39 GMT

    An 11 year old  Albany girl's dream came true thanks to the community, Saturday. Calyn Kendrick suffers with a life-threatening brain tumor. Her wish was to be famous.  Make A Wish Georgia made it happen with a going away red carpet party as she prepares for a trip to Disney World. 

    More >>

    An 11 year old  Albany girl's dream came true thanks to the community, Saturday. Calyn Kendrick suffers with a life-threatening brain tumor. Her wish was to be famous.  Make A Wish Georgia made it happen with a going away red carpet party as she prepares for a trip to Disney World. 

    More >>

  • New interim sheriff sworn in for Worth County

    New interim sheriff sworn in for Worth County

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:45:00 GMT
    Donald Whitaker, Worth County Interim Sheriff was sworn in Sunday afternoon. (Source: WALB)Donald Whitaker, Worth County Interim Sheriff was sworn in Sunday afternoon. (Source: WALB)
    Donald Whitaker, Worth County Interim Sheriff was sworn in Sunday afternoon. (Source: WALB)Donald Whitaker, Worth County Interim Sheriff was sworn in Sunday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

    Worth County has a new sheriff in town. A judge swore in Retired Georgia State Trooper Donald Whitaker at the Worth County courthouse.  Whitaker's friends and family attended the official ceremony, along with county and federal judges.  

    More >>

    Worth County has a new sheriff in town. A judge swore in Retired Georgia State Trooper Donald Whitaker at the Worth County courthouse.  Whitaker's friends and family attended the official ceremony, along with county and federal judges.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly