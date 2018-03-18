Tips to remember during severe weather

Battallon Chief John Graddy said they will be on standby all throughout the night and day tomorrow. (Source: WALB)

The Worth County Fire Department is sending an important message in light of potential severe weather.

They said it's important to make sure all gas cans are working, along with generators in case of power outages.

Fire officials said to protect yourself from falling trees and branches, having a chainsaw could be helpful.

The fire department asks everyone to stay alert and listen for potential tornado sirens in order to take cover.

"If you hear a tornado siren that means there's imminent tornado's within so many square miles of your area. So we would ask everybody to go to the interior part of their house, interior part of the structure. A closet, bathroom, whatever your designated area of your safe room. Get down on the floor maybe cover yourself with a mattress. Cover yourself with soft debris and take shelter," said John Graddy, Battalion Chief of Worth County Fire Department.

Worth County Firefighters said they are working on a possible comfort station for residents, if the weather becomes dangerous.

