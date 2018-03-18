DoCo. Emergency Management planning safety for all during severe weather

Officials say to keep all devices charged. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County EMA Specialist said they will have a shelter for housing for mobile home residents. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County EMA will be working all throughout the night and throughout tomorrow for severe weather. (Source: WALB)

Sunday night, emergency leaders in Dougherty County are keeping a close eye on severe weather so they're prepared to keep people safe.

Albany-Dougherty County Emergency Management officials said they'll work hard overnight and throughout the day Monday in preparation for severe weather.

They said it's important everyone does their part to help keep the community safe.

Have your cell phone and other necessary devices fully charged along with water and medications for you and your pets.

EMA officials are stressing the protection for people who live in mobile homes.

Monday evening a Good Samaritan shelter will open at Second Mt. Zion Church in Albany.

That's specifically for those who live in mobile homes.

Officials are working to get other shelters in place, in case of dangerous weather.

"If you're in a mobile home, you will be safer to go to a fixed foundation residential building. Whether that's the home of a family friend or family member or somewhere outside your mobile home park that is a safer choice for you," said Jenna Chang, Dougherty County Emergency Management Specialist.

Officials said people who live in fixed foundations, will be safe at their own homes.

Just get to an interior room in case of a tornado warning.

Officials said you should also have a weather plan prepared, tonight before you go to bed.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.