Suicide awareness walk honors Crisp Co. man

Suicide awareness walk honors Crisp Co. man

180 people participated in the first-ever Crisp-Area Suicide Awareness Walk. (Source: Monica Simmons) 180 people participated in the first-ever Crisp-Area Suicide Awareness Walk. (Source: Monica Simmons)
CRISP CO., GA (WALB) -

Dozens of people in Crisp County spent time over the weekend raising awareness for suicide prevention.

180 people participated in the first-ever Crisp-Area Suicide Awareness Walk.

The event Saturday at the Crisp Co. Recreation Department was held in honor of Brandon Jacobs, 20, who took his own life a little over two years ago.

His mom, Becky Vaughn, helped plan the event in hopes of opening up a conversation and keeping others from having to go through this kind of tragedy.

Organizers said they plan to make this an annual event.

