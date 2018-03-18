ASU student presented with $10K check to get service dog trained - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ASU student presented with $10K check to get service dog trained

Paws Patrol - Pet Partners Group presented Laura Golden with $10,000 Sunday. (Source: WALB) Paws Patrol - Pet Partners Group presented Laura Golden with $10,000 Sunday. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The South Georgia community helped an Albany State University student take another step toward getting her dog trained as a service animal.

Paws Patrol - Pet Partners Group presented Laura Golden with $10,000 Sunday.

The 20-year-old has epilepsy, and her dog Bruno has been training to help when she has seizures.

The training in Arizona is an expensive process.

Golden held a 5K last month, to raise the $10,000 that will now help pay for Bruno's training.

