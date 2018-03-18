Hootie's Horse Haven prepares horses for potentially severe stor - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Hootie's Horse Haven prepares horses for potentially severe storms

By Marilyn Parker, Reporter
Owner of Hootie's Horse Haven says checking on the animals periodically calms their nerves during storms.(Source: WALB)
Michelle Morton (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

Owner of Hootie's Horse Haven Michelle Morton said it's always better to prepare ahead of time when potentially severe weather heads to Southwest Georgia.

Morton said the animals do panic during storms, so it's important for owners to calm them down with either medication or extra hay. She said her barn doors will stay open.

That way, if something does happen, the horses have a way out.

"We've got stalls, we have wood behind every stall, boarded. It's as soft as possible so that if something does blow through, nothing sharp is going to hit the horses," explained Morton.

Morton said they will make sure all 13 horses have plenty of hay, water and food. 

According to Morton, checking on the animals periodically calms their nerves during storms.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

