Lee Co. EMA prepares for potentially severe storms

The Lee County Emergency Management Agency director said that after the storms last year, they have upgraded some of their systems and are always prepared for what's to come.

Lee County Fire EMA Director David Forrester said that it's important for people to pay attention to warnings sent by media outlets, especially as storms are headed to Southwest Georgia on Sunday and Monday.

They have been monitoring all threats including the possibility of flooding.

"As of Sunday morning, we checked the latest creek levels from the Muckalee and Kinchafoonee. Right now, the Muckalee is at 5.76 feet which is good, it's down. The Kinchafoonee is at a 4.76 which, is good, it's down also," said Forrester.

Forrester said that with both creeks down, they are able to take on a lot of water without the potential of flooding.

The EMA has had briefings with the national weather service. Officials said they will notify the public with information as soon as they get it.

