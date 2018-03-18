Lee Co. EMA prepares for potentially severe storms - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lee Co. EMA prepares for potentially severe storms

By Marilyn Parker, Reporter
Connect
Lee County Emergency leaders say after the storms last year, they have upgraded some of their systems, and are always prepared for what's to come. (Source: WALB) Lee County Emergency leaders say after the storms last year, they have upgraded some of their systems, and are always prepared for what's to come. (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

The Lee County Emergency Management Agency director said that after the storms last year, they have upgraded some of their systems and are always prepared for what's to come.

Lee County Fire EMA Director David Forrester said that it's important for people to pay attention to warnings sent by media outlets, especially as storms are headed to Southwest Georgia on Sunday and Monday.

They have been monitoring all threats including the possibility of flooding.

"As of Sunday morning, we checked the latest creek levels from the Muckalee and Kinchafoonee. Right now, the Muckalee is at 5.76 feet which is good, it's down. The Kinchafoonee is at a 4.76 which, is good, it's down also," said Forrester.

Forrester said that with both creeks down, they are able to take on a lot of water without the potential of flooding. 

The EMA has had briefings with the national weather service. Officials said they will notify the public with information as soon as they get it. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.
     

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Hootie's Horse Haven prepares horses for potentially severe storms

    Hootie's Horse Haven prepares horses for potentially severe storms

    Sunday, March 18 2018 7:11 PM EDT2018-03-18 23:11:20 GMT
    Owner of Hootie's Horse Haven says checking on the animals periodically calms their nerves during storms.(Source: WALB)Owner of Hootie's Horse Haven says checking on the animals periodically calms their nerves during storms.(Source: WALB)
    Owner of Hootie's Horse Haven says checking on the animals periodically calms their nerves during storms.(Source: WALB)Owner of Hootie's Horse Haven says checking on the animals periodically calms their nerves during storms.(Source: WALB)

    Owner of Hootie's Horse Haven Michelle Morton said it's always better to prepare ahead of time when potentially severe weather heads to Southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Owner of Hootie's Horse Haven Michelle Morton said it's always better to prepare ahead of time when potentially severe weather heads to Southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Lee Co. EMA prepares for potentially severe storms

    Lee Co. EMA prepares for potentially severe storms

    Sunday, March 18 2018 6:56 PM EDT2018-03-18 22:56:06 GMT
    Lee County Emergency leaders say after the storms last year, they have upgraded some of their systems, and are always prepared for what's to come. (Source: WALB)Lee County Emergency leaders say after the storms last year, they have upgraded some of their systems, and are always prepared for what's to come. (Source: WALB)
    Lee County Emergency leaders say after the storms last year, they have upgraded some of their systems, and are always prepared for what's to come. (Source: WALB)Lee County Emergency leaders say after the storms last year, they have upgraded some of their systems, and are always prepared for what's to come. (Source: WALB)

    The Lee County Emergency Management Agency director said that after the storms last year, they have upgraded some of their systems and are always prepared for what's to come.

    More >>

    The Lee County Emergency Management Agency director said that after the storms last year, they have upgraded some of their systems and are always prepared for what's to come.

    More >>

  • Horse guru returns to Lee Co. to teach clinic

    Horse guru returns to Lee Co. to teach clinic

    Sunday, March 18 2018 6:49 PM EDT2018-03-18 22:49:31 GMT
    Michelle Morton is the owner of Hootie's Horse Haven in Lee County. (Source: WALB)Michelle Morton is the owner of Hootie's Horse Haven in Lee County. (Source: WALB)
    Michelle Morton is the owner of Hootie's Horse Haven in Lee County. (Source: WALB)Michelle Morton is the owner of Hootie's Horse Haven in Lee County. (Source: WALB)

    From the TV screen to his very own horse academy, a well-known horse trainer returned to South Georgia this weekend for his annual horse clinic. 

    More >>

    From the TV screen to his very own horse academy, a well-known horse trainer returned to South Georgia this weekend for his annual horse clinic. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly