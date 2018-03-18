Sorority Women empowerment tea event to discuss women issues - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Sorority Women empowerment tea event to discuss women issues

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
Connect
Zeta Phi Beta held an empowerment women's tea as a small conference. (Source: WALB) Zeta Phi Beta held an empowerment women's tea as a small conference. (Source: WALB)
Women came together to have tea and uplift each other. (Source: WALB) Women came together to have tea and uplift each other. (Source: WALB)
Saturday's theme was, "I'm my sister's keeper." (Source: WALB) Saturday's theme was, "I'm my sister's keeper." (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Members of an Albany sorority chapter set out to empower and uplift the community this National Women's month.

Women of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority got dressed in blue, white, and pearls for a small conference at a local church.

The theme Saturday was, "I'm my sister's keeper."

Women there talked about daily issues they face in womanhood and in the workforce.

"It's very important that women have things like this because we face so many obstacles today and it's good to come and uplift one another. And when you come together to uplift one another, we can tell our stories and be an inspiration to one another," said Denata Williams, Zeta Phi Beta member. 

Next month, the sorority will have a Blue Review jazz event featuring music and comedy.

That's at Albany State University's West Campus on April 14th..

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Sorority Women empowerment tea event to discuss women issues

    Sorority Women empowerment tea event to discuss women issues

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:00 AM EDT2018-03-18 04:00:55 GMT
    Zeta Phi Beta held an empowerment women's tea as a small conference. (Source: WALB)Zeta Phi Beta held an empowerment women's tea as a small conference. (Source: WALB)
    Zeta Phi Beta held an empowerment women's tea as a small conference. (Source: WALB)Zeta Phi Beta held an empowerment women's tea as a small conference. (Source: WALB)

    Members of an Albany sorority chapter set out to empower and uplift the community this National Women's month. Women of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority got dressed in blue, white, and pearls for a small conference at a local church. 

    More >>

    Members of an Albany sorority chapter set out to empower and uplift the community this National Women's month. Women of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority got dressed in blue, white, and pearls for a small conference at a local church. 

    More >>

  • Church community BBQ event helping the needy in Mitchell Co.

    Church community BBQ event helping the needy in Mitchell Co.

    Saturday, March 17 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-03-18 03:50:00 GMT
    St. James Baptist Church said giving back to the community is their number one mission. (Source: WALB)St. James Baptist Church said giving back to the community is their number one mission. (Source: WALB)
    St. James Baptist Church said giving back to the community is their number one mission. (Source: WALB)St. James Baptist Church said giving back to the community is their number one mission. (Source: WALB)

    Members of a Mitchell County church said giving back to the community is their mission for the weekend.  Saint James Baptist Church in Baconton served nearly 200 people today for their Community BBQ and fellowship event. 

    More >>

    Members of a Mitchell County church said giving back to the community is their mission for the weekend.  Saint James Baptist Church in Baconton served nearly 200 people today for their Community BBQ and fellowship event. 

    More >>

  • AAA offers free rides for driving safety on St. Patrick's Day

    AAA offers free rides for driving safety on St. Patrick's Day

    Saturday, March 17 2018 11:40 PM EDT2018-03-18 03:40:21 GMT
    South Georgia drivers can expect more State Patrol officers out on the roads during the weekend. (Source: WALB)South Georgia drivers can expect more State Patrol officers out on the roads during the weekend. (Source: WALB)
    South Georgia drivers can expect more State Patrol officers out on the roads during the weekend. (Source: WALB)South Georgia drivers can expect more State Patrol officers out on the roads during the weekend. (Source: WALB)

    With Saint Patrick's Day celebrations in full swing, it means more cars than normal are out on the roads. National statistics show 269 lives have been lost in drunk-driving crashes on Saint Patrick's Day over the last four years. 

    More >>

    With Saint Patrick's Day celebrations in full swing, it means more cars than normal are out on the roads. National statistics show 269 lives have been lost in drunk-driving crashes on Saint Patrick's Day over the last four years. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly