Sorority Women empowerment tea event to discuss women issues

Members of an Albany sorority chapter set out to empower and uplift the community this National Women's month.

Women of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority got dressed in blue, white, and pearls for a small conference at a local church.

The theme Saturday was, "I'm my sister's keeper."

Women there talked about daily issues they face in womanhood and in the workforce.

"It's very important that women have things like this because we face so many obstacles today and it's good to come and uplift one another. And when you come together to uplift one another, we can tell our stories and be an inspiration to one another," said Denata Williams, Zeta Phi Beta member.

Next month, the sorority will have a Blue Review jazz event featuring music and comedy.

That's at Albany State University's West Campus on April 14th..

