Sorority hosts event to empower women - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Sorority hosts event to empower women

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
Zeta Phi Beta held an empowerment women's tea as a small conference. (Source: WALB) Zeta Phi Beta held an empowerment women's tea as a small conference. (Source: WALB)
Women came together to have tea and uplift each other. (Source: WALB) Women came together to have tea and uplift each other. (Source: WALB)
Saturday's theme was, "I'm my sister's keeper." (Source: WALB) Saturday's theme was, "I'm my sister's keeper." (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Members of an Albany sorority chapter set out to empower and uplift the community during National Women's Month.

Women of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority got dressed in blue, white and pearls for a small conference at a local church.

The theme on Saturday was, "I'm my sister's keeper."

Women there talked about daily issues they face in womanhood and in the workforce.

"It's very important that women have things like this because we face so many obstacles today and it's good to come and uplift one another. And when you come together to uplift one another, we can tell our stories and be an inspiration to one another," said Denata Williams, Zeta Phi Beta member. 

Next month, the sorority will have a Blue Review jazz event featuring music and comedy.

That will be at Albany State University's West Campus on April 14.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

