Mitchell Co. church community BBQ helps those in need - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Mitchell Co. church community BBQ helps those in need

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
St. James Baptist Church said giving back to the community is their number one mission. (Source: WALB)
The church gave away nearly 200 plates of food for free to the Mitchell County community. (Source: WALB)
Gently used clothing was donated to the church to give to the community. (Source: WALB)
BACONTON, GA (WALB) -

Members of a Mitchell County church said giving back to the community is their mission for the weekend. 

Saint James Baptist Church in Baconton served nearly 200 people on Saturday for its community BBQ and fellowship event.

The church gave away food and gently used to new clothing to prepare their neighbors for Easter. 

The pastor said that helping those outside the walls of the church is their calling.

"What we like to do is make sure we are following scripture because we want to make sure we are doing ministry outside the walls. Because most of the ministry that Jesus did was outside the four walls and that's why we do what we do here at Baconton at St. James," explained Pastor Lawerence Knighton. 

The church will hold its next community event in May on South Madison Street in Albany.

