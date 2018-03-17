Church community BBQ event helping the needy in Mitchell Co.

Gentle to used clothing was donated to the church to give to the community. (Source: WALB)

Members of a Mitchell County church said giving back to the community is their mission for the weekend.

Saint James Baptist Church in Baconton served nearly 200 people today for their Community BBQ and fellowship event.

The church gave away food and gently used, to new clothing to prepare their neighbors for Easter.

The pastor said, helping those outside the walls of their church is their calling.

"What we like to do is make sure we are following scripture because we want to make sure we are doing ministry outside the walls. Because most of the ministry that Jesus did was outside the four walls and that's why we do what we do here at Baconton at St. James," said Lawerence Knighton, Pastor at St. James Baptist Church.

The church will hold its next community event in May on South Madison Street in Albany.

