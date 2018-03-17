AAA offers free rides for driving safety on St. Patrick's Day - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

AAA offers free rides for driving safety on St. Patrick's Day

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
South Georgia drivers can expect more State Patrol officers out on the roads during the weekend. (Source: WALB) South Georgia drivers can expect more State Patrol officers out on the roads during the weekend. (Source: WALB)
AAA is offering free rides a part of their Tow to Go program. (Source: WALB) AAA is offering free rides a part of their Tow to Go program. (Source: WALB)
Georgia State Patrol is reminding individuals to be safe during the entire St. Patrick's Day weekend. (Source: WALB) Georgia State Patrol is reminding individuals to be safe during the entire St. Patrick's Day weekend. (Source: WALB)
Corporal McKenzie said he wants everyone to have a good time but to be safe. (Source: WALB) Corporal McKenzie said he wants everyone to have a good time but to be safe. (Source: WALB)
Gregory Griffee said he wants to see his family on Monday and wants everyone to be safe so they can see their loved one as well. (Source: WALB) Gregory Griffee said he wants to see his family on Monday and wants everyone to be safe so they can see their loved one as well. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

With Saint Patrick's Day celebrations in full swing, it means more cars than normal are out on the roads.

National statistics show 269 lives have been lost in drunk-driving crashes on Saint Patrick's Day over the last four years.

Protecting against drunk driving is the focus to get everyone home safe and sound.

"Monday morning I definitely don't want to get a call from any law enforcement, hospital or my children's mom's family with some news like that. It would kill me," said Gregory Griffee, Albany resident.  

Gregory Griffee never wants to hear that he lost a loved one to drunk driving.

"Everybody knows they don't need to be getting behind the wheel even if they had a couple," said Griffee.  

Due to that, AAA had a mission this weekend to keep that fear from happening with a FREE program called, 'Tow to Go'.

"Our Tow to Go program is available for anybody. You don't have to be a AAA member. It's completely free, completely anonymous but what it is, is a free tow home," said Megan Osborne, Public Affairs Specialist, AAA.  

So if you're out, having drinks and need a ride home, you can call them and get picked up within 15 minutes.

"So for us, the safety of motorist and the safety of people in Georgia are top priority for us," said Osborne. 

Georgia State Patrol is sending the same message.

Troopers said they're ramping up patrols, looking for impaired, and distracted drivers to get you home safe.

"We are going to be looking for individuals that's speeding. We're going to be looking for individuals that are being distracted while driving on their cell phones," said Corporal Andrew McKenzie, Albany GSP Post 40. 

Griffee is thankful.

 "You don't want anybody you love to get hurt or anybody you know or anybody," said Griffee. 

Triple-A's free rides run through 6 a.m. Sunday. 

Representatives said since they started this program, they have saved 25,000 lives.

To use the Tow to Go service, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246. 

