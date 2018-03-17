Thomasville's Reggie Perry holds community basketball camp

Basketball State Champion and future Mississippi State Bulldog Reggie Perry held a camp Friday and Saturday for kids around the Thomasville community.

Fifty- Five Kids from the ages of seven to eleven had the opportunity to play and train with the soon to be Mississippi State Bulldog.

Perry says this is something he wanted to do to give thanks to the community that supported him and his teammates throughout the season.

"Since we made history this season with winning the state championship, and the community came out and supported us the whole season." said Perry. "I just wanted to give back to the community and have some fun with the kids and give them something to do."

Friday and Saturday were the only two days for this camp, but we wish Reggie the best in his bright future.

