Injured duck, now named 'Patty,' rescued on St. Patrick's Day - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Injured duck, now named 'Patty,' rescued on St. Patrick's Day

An injured duck that lived on Lake Loretta in Albany has been rescued. (Source: Philema Animal Clinic) An injured duck that lived on Lake Loretta in Albany has been rescued. (Source: Philema Animal Clinic)
She received the name 'Patty,' because a good samaritan rescued her Saturday which was Saint Patrick's Day. (Source: Philema Animal Clinic) She received the name 'Patty,' because a good samaritan rescued her Saturday which was Saint Patrick's Day. (Source: Philema Animal Clinic)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Making waves on social media, an injured duck that lived on Lake Loretta in Albany has been rescued.

Now, veterinarians at a Lee County animal clinic are helping nurse her back to health.

She received the name 'Patty,' because a good samaritan rescued her Saturday which was Saint Patrick's Day.

Philema Animal Clinic veterinarians said she was very skinny and had an infection in her foot pad.

They say they will release her back into the wild once she is well, hopefully in a few weeks.

Dr. Trey Morrison said he and Dr. Ken Greene have treated more than 20 species since the beginning of 2018.

According to Dr. Morrison, they will help treat Patty pro-bono.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Sorority Women empowerment tea event to discuss women issues

    Sorority Women empowerment tea event to discuss women issues

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:00 AM EDT2018-03-18 04:00:55 GMT
    Zeta Phi Beta held an empowerment women's tea as a small conference. (Source: WALB)Zeta Phi Beta held an empowerment women's tea as a small conference. (Source: WALB)
    Zeta Phi Beta held an empowerment women's tea as a small conference. (Source: WALB)Zeta Phi Beta held an empowerment women's tea as a small conference. (Source: WALB)

    Members of an Albany sorority chapter set out to empower and uplift the community this National Women's month. Women of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority got dressed in blue, white, and pearls for a small conference at a local church. 

    More >>

    Members of an Albany sorority chapter set out to empower and uplift the community this National Women's month. Women of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority got dressed in blue, white, and pearls for a small conference at a local church. 

    More >>

  • Church community BBQ event helping the needy in Mitchell Co.

    Church community BBQ event helping the needy in Mitchell Co.

    Saturday, March 17 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-03-18 03:50:00 GMT
    St. James Baptist Church said giving back to the community is their number one mission. (Source: WALB)St. James Baptist Church said giving back to the community is their number one mission. (Source: WALB)
    St. James Baptist Church said giving back to the community is their number one mission. (Source: WALB)St. James Baptist Church said giving back to the community is their number one mission. (Source: WALB)

    Members of a Mitchell County church said giving back to the community is their mission for the weekend.  Saint James Baptist Church in Baconton served nearly 200 people today for their Community BBQ and fellowship event. 

    More >>

    Members of a Mitchell County church said giving back to the community is their mission for the weekend.  Saint James Baptist Church in Baconton served nearly 200 people today for their Community BBQ and fellowship event. 

    More >>

  • AAA offers free rides for driving safety on St. Patrick's Day

    AAA offers free rides for driving safety on St. Patrick's Day

    Saturday, March 17 2018 11:40 PM EDT2018-03-18 03:40:21 GMT
    South Georgia drivers can expect more State Patrol officers out on the roads during the weekend. (Source: WALB)South Georgia drivers can expect more State Patrol officers out on the roads during the weekend. (Source: WALB)
    South Georgia drivers can expect more State Patrol officers out on the roads during the weekend. (Source: WALB)South Georgia drivers can expect more State Patrol officers out on the roads during the weekend. (Source: WALB)

    With Saint Patrick's Day celebrations in full swing, it means more cars than normal are out on the roads. National statistics show 269 lives have been lost in drunk-driving crashes on Saint Patrick's Day over the last four years. 

    More >>

    With Saint Patrick's Day celebrations in full swing, it means more cars than normal are out on the roads. National statistics show 269 lives have been lost in drunk-driving crashes on Saint Patrick's Day over the last four years. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly