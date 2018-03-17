Injured duck, now named 'Patty,' rescued on St. Patrick's Day

She received the name 'Patty,' because a good samaritan rescued her Saturday which was Saint Patrick's Day. (Source: Philema Animal Clinic)

An injured duck that lived on Lake Loretta in Albany has been rescued. (Source: Philema Animal Clinic)

Making waves on social media, an injured duck that lived on Lake Loretta in Albany has been rescued.

Now, veterinarians at a Lee County animal clinic are helping nurse her back to health.

She received the name 'Patty,' because a good samaritan rescued her Saturday which was Saint Patrick's Day.

Philema Animal Clinic veterinarians said she was very skinny and had an infection in her foot pad.

Meet 'Patty!!' She's been injured on Lake Loretta for a while, according to Facebook users. Well today (#StPatricksDay - hence, the name) a good samaritan rescued her. She's getting treated at a Lee Co. animal clinic.

They say they will release her back into the wild once she is well, hopefully in a few weeks.

Dr. Trey Morrison said he and Dr. Ken Greene have treated more than 20 species since the beginning of 2018.

According to Dr. Morrison, they will help treat Patty pro-bono.

