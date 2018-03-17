Teen police academy teaches ins and outs of law enforcement - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Teen police academy teaches ins and outs of law enforcement

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Teens in Albany will soon wrap up a weeks-long course in which they learn the ins and outs of law enforcement.

The free Albany Teen Police Academy meets every Saturday for a couple hours.

The students learn about bullying, gang violence, drug dogs and even forensics.

11th grader Sarah Perry said she believes it's important for people her age to build a good relationship with police officers.

"When you get to know people and know their personalities, you get to know that they are people just like you, but something might just be taken the wrong way," Perry said. "You might see a different perspective with it."

WALB News 10's Emileigh Forrester was honored to attend Saturday morning's session, to talk about the important relationship between the media and law enforcement.

The students graduate from the academy next Saturday, March 24.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

    Members of an Albany sorority chapter set out to empower and uplift the community this National Women's month. Women of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority got dressed in blue, white, and pearls for a small conference at a local church. 

    Members of a Mitchell County church said giving back to the community is their mission for the weekend.  Saint James Baptist Church in Baconton served nearly 200 people today for their Community BBQ and fellowship event. 

    With Saint Patrick's Day celebrations in full swing, it means more cars than normal are out on the roads. National statistics show 269 lives have been lost in drunk-driving crashes on Saint Patrick's Day over the last four years. 

