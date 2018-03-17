Teen police academy teaches ins and outs of law enforcement

11th grader Sarah Perry said she believes it's important for people her age to build a good relationship with police officers. (Source: WALB)

Teens in Albany will soon wrap up a weeks-long course in which they learn the ins and outs of law enforcement.

The free Albany Teen Police Academy meets every Saturday for a couple hours.

The students learn about bullying, gang violence, drug dogs and even forensics.

11th grader Sarah Perry said she believes it's important for people her age to build a good relationship with police officers.

"When you get to know people and know their personalities, you get to know that they are people just like you, but something might just be taken the wrong way," Perry said. "You might see a different perspective with it."

WALB News 10's Emileigh Forrester was honored to attend Saturday morning's session, to talk about the important relationship between the media and law enforcement.

The students graduate from the academy next Saturday, March 24.

