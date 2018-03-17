Nighthawks drop first game to St. Thomas

Thomas University's baseball team hosted the highly ranked St. Thomas Bobcats Saturday for a double header.
In the first meeting between St. Thomas and Thomas University Saturday afternoon, the Nighthawks fell 9-8 in a late ninth inning score.
The Nighthawks also dropped their other meeting with the Bobcats today 6-2, they will host Georgia Gwinnett on Tuesday at 4p.m.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.