Nighthawks drop first game to St. Thomas

Thomas University getting set to take the field (Source: WALB)

Thomas University's baseball team hosted the highly ranked St. Thomas Bobcats Saturday for a double header.

In the first meeting between St. Thomas and Thomas University Saturday afternoon, the Nighthawks fell 9-8 in a late ninth inning score.

The Nighthawks also dropped their other meeting with the Bobcats today 6-2, they will host Georgia Gwinnett on Tuesday at 4p.m.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.