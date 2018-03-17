Airman from Moody Air Force Base killed in Iraq - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Airman from Moody Air Force Base killed in Iraq

Moody Air Force Base (Source: WALB) Moody Air Force Base (Source: WALB)
MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA (WALB) -

Moody Air Force Base announced Saturday night that an airman died in a helicopter crash in Iraq on March 15.

According to the 23d Wing Public Affairs department, Capt. Mark Weber, 29, was killed in an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter crash.

Capt. Weber was a Combat Rescue Officer assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron.

In a statement released by Moody Air Force Base, 23d Wing commander Col. Jennifer Short said, in part:

“The entire Flying Tiger Family is grieving the loss of Mark. I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to family, friends and fellow airmen during this difficult time.”

Capt. Weber was serving with his squadron as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

According to a press release, he commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant into the Air Force in 2011.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

