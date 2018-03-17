Georgia holds off Mercer

The Georgia Bulldogs hosted the 13 seed Mercer Bears.
Dogs had a little bit of a challenge with the Bears, Mercer fought the whole way till the end.
The Bulldogs only outscored the Bears by two points in the second half.
Georgia would go on to pull away at the end in a nail biter 68-63. Georgia will play Duke on Monday in the second round.
