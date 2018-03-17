Rams Baseball falls to Kentucky State

The Rams are even in the series winning the first and dropping the second Friday afternoon.
Albany State would fall 8-4 to the Thorobreds Saturday afternoon.
Rams have fallen to 9-9 on the regular season and are on a two game losing streak.
ASU will host West Florida on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
