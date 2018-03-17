Memorial motorcycle ride for fallen police lieutenant - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Memorial motorcycle ride for fallen police lieutenant

By Marilyn Parker, Reporter
Connect
Jackie Rouse is the mother of fallen Lieutenant Cliff Rouse. (Source: WALB) Jackie Rouse is the mother of fallen Lieutenant Cliff Rouse. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Saturday at American Legion Post 30, bikers took a ride to honor Lieutenant Cliff Rouse's life.

Since his death back in 2010, the group that gathers each year is stronger than ever.

Part of that strength comes from the officer's very own mother.

"They say when one door closes, another door opens, and when the door closed on Lt. Cliff Rouse's life, the door opened to the Lt. Cliff Rouse Memorial Ride," said Jackie Rouse, Lt. Rouse's mother.

That door has brought more than 100 bikers, in the past 8 years, to ride in remembrance.

"And it has grown by leaps and bounds. And it grows every year," said Rouse. "It's just more than a momma's heart can take"

The fallen officer's mother, watched as the bikers took off.

She said she wishes this event could have come in different circumstances.

Even so, she said words can't express what it means to her family.

"He would probably be beaming, knowing that we shouldn't be doing this kind of stuff, but yes, he's always in spirit," said Rouse.

Rouse said it's her spirit of Christ that gives her strength. 

"If had not been my faith, I could not have gotten through this," said Rouse.

She said her memories of her son are strong, 

"Learning to write, if he messed up a piece of paper, he threw it away and started again. He's a perfectionist," said Rouse. "He was always such a compassionate young man."

The moment she found out about his passing, her life was forever changed 

"You remember every detail," said Rouse.

Lt. Rouse was shot and killed while chasing an armed robbery suspect in December 2010.

Though its hard, Rouse still shows up to the memorial ride each year, to honor her son.

"What I can do to help any other family, that faces this same tragedy, which is so common now, I'm there for them," said Rouse. 

Those who came to the memorial donated gifts for the auction. The money raised will go towards families of Georgia officers killed in the line of duty. 

Copyright 2018 WALB.  All rights reserved.

