Memorial motorcycle ride for fallen police lieutenant

Members of an Albany sorority chapter set out to empower and uplift the community this National Women's month. Women of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority got dressed in blue, white, and pearls for a small conference at a local church.More >>
Members of a Mitchell County church said giving back to the community is their mission for the weekend. Saint James Baptist Church in Baconton served nearly 200 people today for their Community BBQ and fellowship event.More >>
With Saint Patrick's Day celebrations in full swing, it means more cars than normal are out on the roads. National statistics show 269 lives have been lost in drunk-driving crashes on Saint Patrick's Day over the last four years.More >>
At American Legion Post 30 bikers took a ride to honor Lieutenant Rouse's life, Saturday. Since his death back in 2010, the group that gathers each year is stronger than ever. Part of that strength comes from the officer's very own mother.More >>
Making waves on social media, an injured duck that lived on Lake Loretta in Albany has been rescued.More >>
