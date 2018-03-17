Child airlifted after Cook Co. wreck

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol said a child, 6, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck in Cook County.

Troopers said the wreck happened on Val Del Road just east of Bullard Road, sometime after 3 p.m. Saturday.

According to GSP, the car crossed the center line, ran off the road and hit a ditch.

The 6-year-old was airlifted to Shands Hospital in Florida.

A mother and daughter were taken to South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.

