Child airlifted after Cook Co. wreck - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Child airlifted after Cook Co. wreck

(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
COOK CO., GA (WALB) -

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol said a child, 6, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck in Cook County.

Troopers said the wreck happened on Val Del Road just east of Bullard Road, sometime after 3 p.m. Saturday.

According to GSP, the car crossed the center line, ran off the road and hit a ditch.

The 6-year-old was airlifted to Shands Hospital in Florida.

A mother and daughter were taken to South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Child airlifted after Cook Co. wreck

    Child airlifted after Cook Co. wreck

    Saturday, March 17 2018 6:49 PM EDT2018-03-17 22:49:15 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol said a child, 6, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck in Cook County.

    More >>

    Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol said a child, 6, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck in Cook County.

    More >>

  • First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday, severe storms possible

    First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday, severe storms possible

    Saturday, March 17 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-03-17 20:28:00 GMT
    The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5) but that may increase in the coming days. (Source: NWS)The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5) but that may increase in the coming days. (Source: NWS)
    The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5) but that may increase in the coming days. (Source: NWS)The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5) but that may increase in the coming days. (Source: NWS)

    The probability for severe storms on Monday in Southwest Georgia is becoming more certain. The Storm Prediction Center already has the area under a slight risk for severe weather, with the chance of being upgraded to an enhanced risk. 

    More >>

    The probability for severe storms on Monday in Southwest Georgia is becoming more certain. The Storm Prediction Center already has the area under a slight risk for severe weather, with the chance of being upgraded to an enhanced risk. 

    More >>

  • Cliff Rouse Memorial Ride to raise funds for C.O.P.S.

    Cliff Rouse Memorial Ride to raise funds for C.O.P.S.

    Friday, March 16 2018 11:27 PM EDT2018-03-17 03:27:48 GMT
    On Saturday morning the 8th Annual Cliff Rouse Memorial Ride will be held in Albany to honor a fallen Dougherty County Police officer. (Source: WALB)On Saturday morning the 8th Annual Cliff Rouse Memorial Ride will be held in Albany to honor a fallen Dougherty County Police officer. (Source: WALB)
    On Saturday morning the 8th Annual Cliff Rouse Memorial Ride will be held in Albany to honor a fallen Dougherty County Police officer. (Source: WALB)On Saturday morning the 8th Annual Cliff Rouse Memorial Ride will be held in Albany to honor a fallen Dougherty County Police officer. (Source: WALB)

    On Saturday morning the 8th Annual Cliff Rouse Memorial Ride will be held in Albany to honor a fallen Dougherty County Police officer.

    More >>

    On Saturday morning the 8th Annual Cliff Rouse Memorial Ride will be held in Albany to honor a fallen Dougherty County Police officer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly