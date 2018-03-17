First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday evening, Monday aftern - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday evening, Monday afternoon

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The First Alert WALB Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for this evening through Monday evening.

The Forecast as of 3:50 p.m. Sunday:

SUNDAY 4-10 p.m. (SLIGHT RISK):  Showers and thunderstorms will move into Southwest Georgia late this afternoon through the evening hours. The main threats for Sunday are damaging wind of (40 to 60 mph), hail and heavy rain. Make sure to bring in or tie down lawn furniture or other items that could get blown over in the storm.

MONDAY 1-8 a.m.(SLIGHT RISK):  Another wave of strong to severe thunderstorms is possible early Monday morning, before sunrise. This wave of potentially strong to severe storms will move as early as 2 a.m. through sunrise Monday morning. During this time frame, tornadoes, damaging wind (40 to 60 mph), hail and heavy rain are all possible. Since this will happen overnight, make sure you have a way to be alerted and woken up overnight.

Monday afternoon/night (SLIGHT RISK): All hazards are possible during this timeframe, including tornadoes, damaging wind (40 to 60 mph), hail and heavy rain.

Tuesday a.m. (MARGINAL RISK): The cold front will move through bringing with it the chance of developing a line of thunderstorms. Cooler and drier air flows in behind the front with calmer weather the rest of the week.

WALB WEATHER RESOURCES:
Make sure your warning devices are charged, including your NOAA weather radio and cell phone. You can receive warnings and additional forecast videos on the free WALB News 10 App.

RESOURCES DURING THE STORM:

A group of volunteers is on standby to help people in need over the next couple of days. South Georgia Disasters has a chainsaw crew ready to go in the event there is storm damage.

“We will have our phone number available if any help is needed from the chainsaw crews. (229) 234-0191. This number can be given out to the public.”

You can also find SGA Disasters on Facebook.

  Hootie's Horse Haven prepares horses for potentially severe storms

    Owner of Hootie's Horse Haven Michelle Morton said it's always better to prepare ahead of time when potentially severe weather heads to Southwest Georgia.

  Lee Co. EMA prepares for potentially severe storms

    The Lee County Emergency Management Agency director said that after the storms last year, they have upgraded some of their systems and are always prepared for what's to come.

  Horse guru returns to Lee Co. to teach clinic

    From the TV screen to his very own horse academy, a well-known horse trainer returned to South Georgia this weekend for his annual horse clinic. 

