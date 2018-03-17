First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday, severe storms possible

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol said a child, 6, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck in Cook County.More >>
The probability for severe storms on Monday in Southwest Georgia is becoming more certain. The Storm Prediction Center already has the area under a slight risk for severe weather, with the chance of being upgraded to an enhanced risk.More >>
On Saturday morning the 8th Annual Cliff Rouse Memorial Ride will be held in Albany to honor a fallen Dougherty County Police officer.More >>
One of the largest employers in Dougherty County is hosting a huge job fair and they want you to be a part of it.More >>
Hundreds of beer lovers headed out to Pretoria Fields Brewery to celebrate St. Patrick's Day a tad early but also to support the Albany Symphony Orchestra.More >>
