First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday, severe storms possible

The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5) but that may increase in the coming days. (Source: NWS)

The probability for severe storms on Monday in Southwest Georgia is becoming more certain. The Storm Prediction Center already has the area under a slight risk for severe weather, with the chance of being upgraded to an enhanced risk.

First Alert Weather Day goes into effect:

There will likely be a round of storms in the morning into the early afternoon along the warm front moving up from the Gulf. There will likely be another round of severe storms in the afternoon into the night when the cold front moves in from the west. Tornadoes, damaging wind, and hail are all possible. Rainfall totals from Saturday to Tuesday will range from 0.50" to 1.5".

With multiple atmospheric features in play, timing is more difficult than usual. We'll specify the arrival times of the multiple rounds as we get closer to Monday, but it is likely that the threats of tornadoes, damaging wind and hail will remain.

You have time to review your severe weather safety plan including having a safe place, an emergency kit, and multiple ways to receive any watches or warnings that may be issued. You can receive alerts for watches and warnings on the free WALB Weather App, along with additional forecast videos posted daily.

What we know right now:

As of Saturday afternoon, most of Southwest Georgia was already under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather. This could be upgraded to enhanced on Monday.

Threats: If a severe storm develops, expect heavy rain (with possible localized flooding), damaging wind (up to 60 mph), hail (up to the size of quarters) and the possibility for a tornado.

Timing: Multiple rounds of severe weather are possible, beginning in the morning through Monday night. To be safe, stay weather aware all day.

Unknowns: The specific track of the storm is going to dictate a lot. Once we get a better handle on where the storm system is going, we can have a better handle on what specific thunderstorms may do.

What can you do before the storm hits:

Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available.

If you have to travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door.

Review your severe weather plan and know what you should do if a severe storm or tornado is near you.

If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go.

