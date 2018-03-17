FIRST ALERT: Severe weather moves out of SWGA, more rain expected overnight

WALB's First Alert Weather Team declared a First Alert Weather Day for Monday as severe weather headed to Southwest Georgia. As of 9:30 p.m., the risk of severe weather moved out of out of the area for the rest of Monday. Overnight people in Southwest Georgia can expect isolated showers. A cold front will move into the region sometime between mid to late morning, bringing with it the potential for strong to severe storms to areas east of I-75.

MORE: What is a First Alert Weather Day?

Storm Resources:

The Dougherty County Emergency Operation Center is fully operational and can be reached at (229) 483-6227 and (229) 483-6229.

A group of volunteers is on standby to help people in need over the next couple of days. South Georgia Disasters has a chainsaw crew ready to go in the event there is storm damage.

“We will have our phone number available if any help is needed from the chainsaw crews. (229) 234-0191. This number can be given out to the public.”

You can also find SGA Disasters on Facebook.

WALB WEATHER RESOURCES:

Preparing for Monday's Weather:

Now that the risk of severe weather is heading out of the area, it's a good time to make sure you and your family are prepared for any future severe weather. Check to make sure you have an emergency kit that is ready to go, a NOAA weather radio and an emergency plan.

