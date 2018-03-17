FIRST ALERT: Severe weather moves out of SWGA, more rain expecte - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT: Severe weather moves out of SWGA, more rain expected overnight

By Andrew Gorton, Meteorologist/Reporter
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

WALB's First Alert Weather Team declared a First Alert Weather Day for Monday as severe weather headed to Southwest Georgia. As of 9:30 p.m., the risk of severe weather moved out of out of the area for the rest of Monday. Overnight people in Southwest Georgia can expect isolated showers. A cold front will move into the region sometime between mid to late morning, bringing with it the potential for strong to severe storms to areas east of I-75.

MORE: What is a First Alert Weather Day?

Storm Resources:

Preparing for Monday's Weather:
Now that the risk of severe weather is heading out of the area, it's a good time to make sure you and your family are prepared for any future severe weather. Check to make sure you have an emergency kit that is ready to go, a NOAA weather radio and an emergency plan.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

