FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Monday, 2 shelters open in SWGA

There's a slight risk of severe storms through Monday evening. The best chance for this to occur will be in the afternoon. The threats include a 15-percent chance of damaging winds, and large hail and a 5-percent chance of a tornado.

A First Alert Weather Day takes us into 9 p.m.

MORE: What is a First Alert Weather Day?

Shelters:

Leaders with the Dougherty County Emergency Management Agency announced that two shelters are available primarily for those residents in mobile homes:

Second Mt. Zion at 1010 Old Pretoria Rd.

Byne Memorial, 2832 Ledo Rd., will open at 4 p.m.

Storm Resources:

The Dougherty County Emergency Operation Center is fully operational and can be reached at (229) 483-6227 and (229) 483-6229.

A group of volunteers is on standby to help people in need over the next couple of days. South Georgia Disasters has a chainsaw crew ready to go in the event there is storm damage.

“We will have our phone number available if any help is needed from the chainsaw crews. (229) 234-0191. This number can be given out to the public.”

You can also find SGA Disasters on Facebook.

Southwest Georgia Schools:

Dougherty County Schools: All after-school activities for Dougherty Co. schools were canceled Monday due to inclement weather, according to the superintendent's office. This includes all teams that would be traveling on the road for games, etc.

All after-school activities for Dougherty Co. schools were canceled Monday due to inclement weather, according to the superintendent's office. This includes all teams that would be traveling on the road for games, etc. Albany Technical College: The campus will close at 3:30 p.m. Monday to allow students, faculty and staff to travel home as safely as possible. Evening operations are canceled. Classes will resume on their normal schedule at 8:00 AM on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

The Forecast:

Monday afternoon/night through 9 p.m. (SLIGHT RISK): During this time frame, tornadoes, damaging wind (40 to 60 mph), hail and heavy rain are all possible.

Tuesday a.m. (MARGINAL RISK): The cold front will move through bringing with it the chance of developing a line of thunderstorms. Cooler and drier air flows in behind the front with calmer weather the rest of the week.

WALB WEATHER RESOURCES:

+ Get our weather app: Apple | Android

+ Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Facebook

+ Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Twitter

+ Watch up to date coverage on the Roku app

Make sure your warning devices are charged, including your NOAA weather radio and cell phone. You can receive warnings and additional forecast videos on the free WALB News 10 App.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.