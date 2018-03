ASU baseball drops to (9-8) on the season (Source: WALB)

Albany State moved its baseball doubleheader with Kentucky State up to Friday afternoon in order to beat this weekend's weather.

The Golden Rams won the first game 1-0, but fell in the second game 3-2 dropping to (9-8) on the year.

The Thoroughbreds remain in Albany for the rubber match Saturday at noon.

