Cliff Rouse Memorial Ride to raise funds for C.O.P.S.

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

On Saturday morning the 8th Annual Cliff Rouse Memorial Ride will be held in Albany to honor a fallen Dougherty County Police officer.

Several gifts have been donated for an auction after the ride.  

The theme of the event is "Never Forgotten."  

The ride is to honor Lt. Cliff Rouse who was shot and killed while chasing an armed robbery suspect in December of 2010.

Hundreds of motorcyclists will ride 70 miles in South Georgia to raise money for C.O.P.S., or Concerns of Police Survivors, which helps the families of Georgia officers killed in the line of duty.

"But in addition to that, they set up peer counseling and therapy groups, and even have scholarship programs for children of the fallen officers. It's just an amazing organization," said Retired Dougherty County Police Chief Don Cheek.

Registration for the Cliff Rouse Memorial Ride will begin at 9 a.m. at the American Legion Post 30 on Gillionville Road.  

All motorcycles will roll at 10 a.m.  

There will be music, food and an auction, all to help the families of fallen Georgia officers.

