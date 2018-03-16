Dougherty Co. School System to host unique job fair - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty Co. School System to host unique job fair

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

One of the largest employers in Dougherty County is hosting a huge job fair and they want you to be a part of it. 

In just a few weeks, the Dougherty County School System will host a job fair at the Albany Civic Center. 

But it isn't just aimed towards teachers. DCSS will be looking for all jobs in the school system, such as transportation, police officers, mechanics, administrators and of course, teachers. 

Officials with the school system said they've never held a job fair of this caliber before. 

"We are looking for individuals who want to impact the community from transportation to the classroom," said Jill Addison with human resources at DCSS.

The job fair will be April 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You do not have to pre-register but organizers are asking that you bring an updated résumé and to prepare to have an interview onsite. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

