St. Patrick's Day fundraiser to benefit Albany Symphony Orchestr - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

St. Patrick's Day fundraiser to benefit Albany Symphony Orchestra

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
Pretoria Fields hosted the second annual fundraiser for Albany Symphony Orchestra. (Source: WALB) Pretoria Fields hosted the second annual fundraiser for Albany Symphony Orchestra. (Source: WALB)
The event was sold out before it started on Friday night. (Source: WALB) The event was sold out before it started on Friday night. (Source: WALB)
Joelle Fryman, Executive Director of Albany Symphony Orchestra (Source: WALB) Joelle Fryman, Executive Director of Albany Symphony Orchestra (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Hundreds of beer lovers headed out to Pretoria Fields Brewery to celebrate St. Patrick's Day a tad early but also to support the Albany Symphony Orchestra.

This was the second annual fundraiser, but it was the first time it was held at Pretoria Fields.

The event sold out before the event started but a limited amount of tickets were available at the door.

Everything was decked out in green, even the beer.

All proceeds will go towards programming for the Symphony to help fund lodging for its musicians, music license fees and more.

The orchestra has over 75 musicians and this fundraiser was just what it needed to keep going. 

"The community is really tight-knit so when you need support they come out and are there. We are excited and we are happy," said Albany Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Joelle Fryman.

Organizers said this will continue to be an annual event so mark your calendars for March 15, 2019. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

