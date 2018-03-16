Historic Albany church looks to community for help

The roof is in poor condition, along with the floors. (Source: WALB)

A historic church in South Albany is asking the community for help in order to keep its doors open.

The New Macedonia Christ Center has been helping people in need for 91 years in the same building. But now that building has lots of problems, and the church is asking the community it has served for decades for help.

When you drive by New Macedonia Christ Center it looks like any other church, but it has a story of its own.

"This church has been here for 91 years. With that being said, some things have happened," said Pastor Nishikki Green-Scott.

It survived the flood of '94, the January 2017 storms, and multiple tropical systems.

And if you take a closer look, you'll see the floors cracking and the roof is in poor shape.

"But when you go beyond the walls of this church, we have termites and other insects eating up what is actually causing it to be beautified," said Scott.

Scott said it breaks her heart to see the church literally falling apart, but moving is not an option.

The church is hoping the community will lend a helping hand to keep this historic church standing.

"It takes help from the community, it takes more than one person to get the job done," explained Scott.

But the church isn't just asking for donations.

"Even if you have a helping hand, when we get ready to actually go into the handy work of the church," said Scott.

The church is trying to make a change in the community and Scott said that by fixing up the church, it will bring people in off the streets.

"If we want to bring a change we must first change the church and that's one of the things that we are wanting to get from our community for," said Scott.

Scott is asking that those remember the church and if they can give, the church really needs it.

"We are not out here for a handout, we are here to hand it out with our community," said Scott.

If you would like to donate, Pastor Green-Scott has set up a Save Our Church GoFundMe page.

