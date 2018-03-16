Pastoral college holds fundraiser to help prospective students - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Pastoral college holds fundraiser to help prospective students

By Damon Arnold, Reporter
A pastoral college held a fundraiser banquet to raise money for prospective students' tuition at its new extension center in Valdosta. (Source: WALB)
Director Jessie Marshall (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

A pastoral college held a fundraiser banquet to raise money for prospective students' tuition at its new extension center in Valdosta.  

Middle Florida Theological Seminary and Bible College Extension Center is an accredited program.

It will offer nine different career fields, some of which include counseling, teaching, archeology and language.

Director Jessie Marshall said that other programs throughout the area have certain restrictions when pertaining to gender, denomination and religious background, however, this one does not.

"It is a four-year bachelor's degree starting here, but it goes all the way up through Middle Florida Theological Seminary and Bible College at the main campus to a doctorate's degree," explained Marshall.

That fundraiser started at 6 p.m. at the Rainwater Conference Center.

The funds will also assist with books and fees.

Scholarships and grants are also available for those interested in studying at the college.

