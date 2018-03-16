Honorary commanders spend the day at Moody AFB - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Honorary commanders spend the day at Moody AFB

By Damon Arnold, Reporter
Honorary commander tries on 80 lbs bomb suit. (Source: WALB) Honorary commander tries on 80 lbs bomb suit. (Source: WALB)
Moody airmen demonstrate dog attack training. (Source: WALB) Moody airmen demonstrate dog attack training. (Source: WALB)
Fire training demonstration for honorary commanders. (Source: WALB) Fire training demonstration for honorary commanders. (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Community leaders throughout South Georgia were invited onto Moody Air Force Base on Friday as honorary commanders to see what day to day operations are like.

There's a lot that goes into keeping an air force base running smoothly. And on Friday, a few community leaders were deemed honorary commanders so they could get a glimpse at what a day as an airman can be like.

"They are really giving us a birds-eye view of their operations. One of the best things about our community is certainly Moody Air Force Base," said Honorary Commander Paige Dukes.

It all ties in with South Georgia being deemed one of the top 5 Great American Defense Communities in the nation.

Honorary commanders were able to try on bomb suits and tour different facilities, like the dining halls. They even got to witness a dog attack training.

"Moody is a very busy base and we appreciate the time they have taken out of their schedules to be able to allow us to learn more about their operations," said Dukes.

Moody Air Force Base generates almost a half billion dollars in economic impact within South Georgia communities. 

Dukes said it is for that reason that the South Georgia community is what it is today.

"We see the military members, they're our neighbors, they're at our churches, they coach our ball teams, we see them working part-time jobs in the community and other places, we employ their spouses. To see their actual real-world every day outside of the community environment, sends the respect that we have for them to another level," explained Dukes.

On Saturday, Moody Air Force Base will host its final red carpet event, concluding the week long Great American Defense Celebration.

Honorary commanders said that they will continue to support and love Moody Air Force Base for the heart beat that it is.

