Albany police on high alert for St. Patrick's Day

The Albany Police Department officers said they will be on high alert for St.Patrick's Day Weekend.

The department said that they will keep an eye on busy roads during St. Patrick's Day because it's a time when drunk driving is on the rise.

Officers recommend picking a designated driver ahead of time or plan to use a driving service.

They said that planning ahead of your partying prevents people from rushing into doing something they may regret.

Authorities said its also a good idea for the designated driver to hold onto the keys while you're out.

Friday, ADP's Community Relations Unit went around to restaurants to pass out key chains to remind people to designate that sober driver.

APD said it will have more officers patrolling the streets for St. Patrick's Day and ask that if you see something, say something.

