Man's suicide sparks mother's plan for awareness, prevention

The death of a South Georgia man two years ago has sparked a new conversation across one county.

Family members said Brandon Jacobs, 20, committed suicide in February 2016.

Jacobs' mom, Becky Vaughn, said she decided not to let her son die in vain.

Instead, she planned a walk to boost awareness and hopefully prevent at least one more person from taking their own life.

Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce President Monica Simmons is helping plan the event.

"If this can just help prevent one, or just help a family member be able to deal with it better," said Simmons. "Not just here, but statewide."

The first-ever Crisp Area Suicide Awareness Walk will start Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Crisp County Recreation Department walking track on North 5th Street.

