Albany police use billboard to promote non-violence

The Albany Police Department has a slide on a billboard on North Slappey Boulevard to promote ending violence.

The department wants people to use words and not violence as a way to solve problems.

Officials said that this is a friendly reminder that could change the way some people handle conflict.

"We all need reminders of different things. And you know, seeing it, you might be having a bad day, and you might think that you know arguing or fighting it out is the best solution but when you look at that beautiful billboard, you'd be like, "OK this is a sign that I need to talk about it instead of fighting about it,'" said APD Community Relations Unit Corporal Marita Williams.

Officials said that putting the billboard on a busy street will hopefully bring a change to the city.

