Farmers prep for strawberry season in South GA

The farm is seeing many strawberries blooming this time around, however, in mid-April more the farm will be filled with many more. (Source: WALB)

Although South Georgia has seen some recent cold snaps, one farmer said they are doing everything they can to save strawberries for the spring.

Staff at Mark's Melon Patch are gearing up for the season by protecting the crop during weather changes.

They said they are watching the weather forecast regularly to prevent a wipeout of the springtime crop.

The owner of the farm said despite recent weather, the strawberries are off to a good start.

"This is our livelihood. We want everybody to have plenty of great stuff to enjoy with their families. And plus we have to make a living and we want to make as much as we possibly can production-wise, therefore, if we have to wait another week to set that crop of watermelon plant or whatever, we try to do that," explained Mark's Melon Patch Owner Mark Daniel.

Mark said they should have plenty of strawberries for everyone by mid-April.

