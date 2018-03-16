Volunteers needed for annual Albany Pink Walk on Saturday

A cancer diagnoses, can be devastating, mentally, physically and financially," said Mandy Tedder, Major Gifts Officer with the Phoebe Foundation. (Source: WALB)

People will take to the streets Saturday, to raise money for those fighting cancer in South Georgia.

The annual Albany Pink Walk typically raises money for women fighting breast cancer.

However, this year, the organizers received so much support, the funds will instead help people fighting all types of cancer through the Phoebe Foundation.

"A cancer diagnoses, can be devastating, mentally, physically and financially," said Mandy Tedder, Major Gifts Officer with the Phoebe Foundation. "Being able to have an event like this that we can assist those patients in their time of need, and really help them, let them focus on their treatment and getting better and fighting cancer. So, that's really what our goal is for this event."

The Albany Pink Walk starts Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at One Meredyth Place.

For information on how you can volunteer, call (229) 565-PINK (7465).

