ASU play shines light on important issue

This production shines a light on the rape movement in the lives of young women. (Source: WALB)

Nearly 25 students are in the production this weekend. (Source: WALB)

Theater students at Albany State University took to the stage for a play covering an important issue.

On Friday night, the cast performed "Ruined."

It tells a story of young women who were sexually assaulted by soldiers during the Civil War.

Production members said this play shines a light on an important issue.

"As my job as an actress and my purpose is to talk about the times for the women who don't have a voice. For the women who weren't able to make it out and the women who haven't talked about it and are probably still in the situations," said production member Conzuela Sanford.

The play begun at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Albany State's West Campus auditorium.

There's another show Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

