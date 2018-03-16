Students in robotics competition look for future in STEM

Arasan Veluswamy is a freshman at Deerield-Windsor Upper School and wants a career in STEM. (Source: WALB)

Amarie Goode is a freshman at Deerfield-Windsor Upper School and is considering a career in STEM. (Source: WALB)

John Owens is a freshman at Deerfield-Windsor Upper School, and says he wants a career in mechanical engineering. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia First robotics qualifier brought many students to the Albany Civic Center on Friday.

It also brought a lot of firsts for students in the Deerfield-Windsor Upper School robotics team. Many of them were freshman trying something new.

"I haven't done anything with robotics or technology before so this is all very new to me," said Deerfield-Windsor freshman Amarie Goode.

"We spent hours preparing, sometimes I didn't want to be there," said John Owens, another Deerfield-Windsor freshman.

That time preparing paid off for a reason bigger than the competition.

"I did it, just because I love robotics," said Owens.

Not only did they get hands-on experience but they learned about teamwork.

"To come together with all my classmates that I know really well and to come together and see the final product we have in there, it's just something special to see," said Deerfield-Windsor freshman Arasan Veluswamy.

Veluswamy helped to program the robot. He wants to go into computer programming as a career.

"To work these tools and to work and carry the robot, you have to know what you're doing," said Veluswamy.

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, or STEM, careers are already on the minds of the freshmen.

"Mechanical engineering would be great," said Owens.

The students said they feel the support of their school.

"It's nice because knowing that they would support everything from football, which is very popular, to this which not something many people would interested in. It's nice knowing they support everything," said Veluswamy.

They are the new kids on the block at the competition.

"I feel like we're doing good. We are doing better than I thought we would," said Goode.

They are already making plans for next year.

"Next year I'd like to get a robot that can hit the tall scale in the background and then also one that can climb up," said Veluswamy.

Below is a full list of activities for the rest of the competition:

8:00 a.m.: Pits Open

Pits Open 9:00a.m.-9:30 a.m.: Opening Ceremonies

Opening Ceremonies 9:30a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Qualification Matches

Qualification Matches 11:30a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Alliance Selections

Alliance Selections 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.: Lunch

Lunch 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.*: Playoff and Final Rounds

Playoff and Final Rounds 4 :15 p.m.-5:30 p.m.: Awards Ceremony

Awards Ceremony 5:30 p.m.: Pits Close

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.