7th Annual All-Star Weekend kicks off with celebrity game

A member of the blue squad taking the ball down the court (Source: WALB)

WALB's Theo Dorsey being announced at the game (Source: WALB)

Albany's 7th Annual All-Star Weekend is underway as the opening celebrity game kicked off the two-day event Friday evening.

The weekend first started as a way for high school athletes to get exposure and draw college scouts to the area.

Every year since, players have received scholarships after playing in the All-Star Weekend game.

The celebrity game took place Friday at the Albany State University West Campus gym and featured hometown hero's such as doctors, judges and lawyers from around the area. WALB's very own Theo Dorsey was also one of the celebrities who participated.

The high school game will be played at the ASU West Campus gym on Saturday.

