Appointed interim Worth Co. Sheriff prepared for new role

Suspended Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby is behind bars in Lowndes County, facing multiple felony counts in a GBI investigation.

Meanwhile, an executive order from Governor Nathan Deal has appointed a new interim sheriff to take over for Bobby Sapp.

Sapp announced his resignation on Thursday, citing medical necessity.

That goes into effect next Friday, at which time retired Georgia State Patrol Trooper Donald Whitaker will take over.

Whitaker said he is humbled to have been offered the position by the governor and looks forward to working with the people of Worth County.

Whitaker has been a long-time resident of the area. He retired from the GSP in 2015 after 30 years.

Most recently he's been working at the federal courthouse.

"Law enforcement is not just enforcing the word of the law. It's being courteous to people and helping people. That's what I have always enjoyed the most of it myself," said Whitaker.

Whitaker said he has an open door policy.

He officially takes on the role as the Worth County interim sheriff Friday, March 23.

