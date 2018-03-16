FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible Monday

The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5) but that may increase in the coming days. (Source: NWS)

South Georgia has the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5) but that may increase in the coming days.

Here's what we can expect:

One or two rounds of storms are possible with the strongest timing out to arrive in the afternoon/evening. This timing will be finetuned as we get closer to the storms' arrival.

Heavy rain, hail, damaging wind and tornadoes are all possible with these storms.

What we know right now:

As of Friday evening, most of Southwest Georgia was already under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather.

Threats: If a severe storm develops, expect heavy rain (with possible localized flooding), damaging wind (up to 65 mph), hail (up to the size of quarters) and the possibility for a tornado.

Timing: It could be as early as Monday morning or as late as Monday evening, but this may change as the forecast updates in the coming days.

Unknowns: The specific track of the storm is going to dictate a lot. Once we get a better handle on where the storm system is going, we can have a better handle on what specific thunderstorms may do.

What can you do before the storm hits:

Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available.

If you have to travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door.

Review your severe weather plan and know what you should do if a severe storm or tornado is near you.

If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go.

