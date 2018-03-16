Decades old Lee Co. historical records have new home

The documents will be kept behind this fence (Source: WALB)

These Lee County documents will now be housed in the Thronateeska Heritage Center (Source: WALB)

Historical documents once housed in the Lee County Courthouse for decades now have a new home.

More than 200 books full of historical records are now in the South Georgia Archives at the Thronateeska Heritage Center in Albany.

Once they are in the building, they are placed in a freezer for four days to neutralize any bacteria and mold.

Afterward, they are kept in a climate control room where they're cleaned and processed.

The Thronateeska Heritage Center Executive Director Tommy Gregors said the books hold people's stories.

"What we have here is important to tell in all the people's stories that live in the counties. And many of these books were not really known to exist," said Gregors.

Once the books get treated, they will go on the shelves in a climate-controlled room.

The public can look through these documents, but you have to call the heritage center to make an appointment.

