Half brothers of Albany shooting victim identified as murder suspects

Gernard Dawson has been charged and police are looking for Anthony Dawson Jr. in connection to the Albany homicide of their half-brother Anthony Dawson IV. (Source: Albany Police Department)

One man has been arrested and another is wanted by Albany police in the January death of Anthony Dawson IV, and both suspects are related to the victim.

Albany police have arrested and charged Gernard Dawson, 20, has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault have also been issued for Anthony Dawson Jr.

Anthony Jr. and Gernard are half brothers of Anthony IV.

Anthony IV. was 16 years old when he died on March 5 after being shot in the chest on January 13 on Jackson Street.

Anybody with any information on Anthony Jr.'s whereabouts is urged to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

