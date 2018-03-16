Dawson to feel impact of Harveys closing

Once this Harveys closes, there will only be two other grocery stores in Dawson (Source: WALB)

Southeastern Grocers said it will close 94 stores as part of a financial restructuring process (Source: WALB)

The Dawson Harveys will close within the next 90 days (Source: WALB)

In an estimated three months, Dawson residents will have one less grocery store to shop in.

Southeastern Grocers announced Thursday it will be closing 94 stores across six states, including the Harveys Supermarket on South Main Street.

Southeastern Grocers said this is all part of a financial restructuring process they hope will be done within the next three months.

Terrell County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Savannah Hughes said it's sad people are losing their jobs, but the community will bounce back.

"It is a hard thing to happen to a community but it happens everywhere. And we have to adjust to it like we will. We will bounce back and just keep going and keep moving forward," said Hughes.

Hughes says other economic opportunities are on the way for Terrell County.

And she said the soon-to-be vacant Harveys building can possibly house those new prospects.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.