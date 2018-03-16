ASU PD trained for crisis intervention

Interim ASU Police Chief Anita Allen said officers often work with students who are in a crisis situation. (Source: WALB)

The Albany State University Police Department is taking steps to help students and adults in crisis situations before they turn violent.

Every member of the university's police department completed a week-long crisis intervention training this month.

That includes sworn officers, security officers and dispatchers.

Officers learned how to talk with people when they are dealing with a crisis.

Interim Assistant Chief Anita Allen said officers often have to de-escalate students.

"We come into contact sometimes with students that are dealing with things and it may not be that major, but it's things we can help them with and try to talk to them and then we can refer them to counseling services," said Allen.

Allen said officers find many students are comfortable coming and talking to members of the department about their troubles. She said the department has an open door policy.

