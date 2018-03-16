1 dies in weekend pedestrian-involved accident in Ashburn

1 person died in an accident over the weekend on Pate Avenue in Ashburn. (Source: WALB)

Ashburn police said one person died Saturday in a pedestrian-involved accident.

According to Turner County Coroner Edgar Perry, Delmar Hall, 48, died due to massive bodily trauma Saturday night.

Ashburn Police Captain Richard Purvis said the accident happened on Pate Avenue around 9 p.m.

Purvis also said no foul play is suspected and no charges are pending at this time. He said this is still an active investigation and the Ashburn Police Department is handling the case.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.