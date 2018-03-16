GA Senate debates Hidden Predator Act

State Senator talking about the upcoming bills to the capitol (Source: WALB)

Changes to one of the most controversial bills of the Georgia legislative session is still up for debate.

If it passes the Senate, The Hidden Predator Act would make organizations susceptible to lawsuits for sexual assault victims.

Advocates say that allowing that would bring Georgia in line with the rest of the country and hold organizations accountable for protecting sexual predators.

The legislation also extends the civil statute of limitations for victims.

State Senator Greg Kirk discussed where the bill is now in the legislative process and what it means for sexual assault victims in our state.

"We want to ensure that Georgia is safe for our children going forward," explained Kirk. "No matter what they get involved with. At school, at church or any civic club that they join."

If this bill passes the Senate it will then head to Governor's Nathan Deal's desk for approval.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.