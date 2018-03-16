Robotics competition begins in Albany - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Robotics competition begins in Albany

Students tested their robots on Friday at the Proctor and Gamble Peachtree District Qualifier in Albany. (Source: WALB) Students tested their robots on Friday at the Proctor and Gamble Peachtree District Qualifier in Albany. (Source: WALB)
The competition began around 11 on Friday morning. (Source: WALB) The competition began around 11 on Friday morning. (Source: WALB)
Monroe Comprehensive High School team captain Victoria Jones said this is one of her favorite weekends of the year. (Source: WALB) Monroe Comprehensive High School team captain Victoria Jones said this is one of her favorite weekends of the year. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Day one of a robotics competition in Albany began on Friday.

High school students from all over South Georgia are at the Albany Civic Center taking part in the P&G FIRST® Robotics Competition. 

Twenty-six teams represent different schools in South Georgia.

They have been building these robots the past six weeks.

On Friday, students put their robots to the test. 

This year's competition is set up like a video game. 

Monroe Comprehensive High School team captain Victoria Jones said this is one of her favorite weekends of the year.

The senior has big plans to pursue a career in engineering.

"It's very cool because it's really like an early experience for me when I get into my career because we learn how to work with others, leadership skills, electrical skills, mechanical and things like that," said Jones. 

Engineers from Proctor and Gamble are helping judge the competition. The company the top sponsors of the event. 

The playoffs are Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Albany Civic Center.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • ASU PD trained for crisis intervention

    ASU PD trained for crisis intervention

    Friday, March 16 2018 5:05 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:05:00 GMT
    Albany State University Police officers have undergone crisis intervention training. (Source: WALB)Albany State University Police officers have undergone crisis intervention training. (Source: WALB)
    Albany State University Police Officers have undergone crisis intervention training. (Source: WALB)Albany State University Police Officers have undergone crisis intervention training. (Source: WALB)

    The Albany State University Police Department is taking steps to help students and adults in crisis situations before they turn violent.

    More >>

    The Albany State University Police Department is taking steps to help students and adults in crisis situations before they turn violent.

    More >>

  • 1 dies in weekend pedestrian-involved accident in Ashburn

    1 dies in weekend pedestrian-involved accident in Ashburn

    Friday, March 16 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:04:52 GMT
    1 person died in an accident over the weekend on Pate Avenue in Ashburn. (Source: WALB)1 person died in an accident over the weekend on Pate Avenue in Ashburn. (Source: WALB)

    Ashburn police said one person died Saturday in a pedestrian-involved accident.

    More >>

    Ashburn police said one person died Saturday in a pedestrian-involved accident.

    More >>

  • Leesburg man charged in multi-state child exploitation operation

    Leesburg man charged in multi-state child exploitation operation

    Friday, March 16 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:01:11 GMT
    76 people were arrested in a multi-state investigation of child exploitation., one of which was a Leesburg man. (Source: GBI)76 people were arrested in a multi-state investigation of child exploitation., one of which was a Leesburg man. (Source: GBI)
    76 people were arrested in a multi-state investigation of child exploitation., one of which was a Leesburg man. (Source: GBI)76 people were arrested in a multi-state investigation of child exploitation., one of which was a Leesburg man. (Source: GBI)

    A Leesburg man has been charged as part of a multi-state investigation that focused on persons who possess and distribute child pornography and those who are sexually exploiting children in other ways using technology and the internet.

    More >>

    A Leesburg man has been charged as part of a multi-state investigation that focused on persons who possess and distribute child pornography and those who are sexually exploiting children in other ways using technology and the internet.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly