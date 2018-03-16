Robotics competition begins in Albany

Monroe Comprehensive High School team captain Victoria Jones said this is one of her favorite weekends of the year. (Source: WALB)

The competition began around 11 on Friday morning. (Source: WALB)

Students tested their robots on Friday at the Proctor and Gamble Peachtree District Qualifier in Albany. (Source: WALB)

Day one of a robotics competition in Albany began on Friday.

High school students from all over South Georgia are at the Albany Civic Center taking part in the P&G FIRST® Robotics Competition.

Twenty-six teams represent different schools in South Georgia.

They have been building these robots the past six weeks.

On Friday, students put their robots to the test.

This year's competition is set up like a video game.

Monroe Comprehensive High School team captain Victoria Jones said this is one of her favorite weekends of the year.

The senior has big plans to pursue a career in engineering.

"It's very cool because it's really like an early experience for me when I get into my career because we learn how to work with others, leadership skills, electrical skills, mechanical and things like that," said Jones.

Engineers from Proctor and Gamble are helping judge the competition. The company the top sponsors of the event.

The playoffs are Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Albany Civic Center.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.