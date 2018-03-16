Senator Greg Kirk addresses state budget status - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Senator Greg Kirk addresses state budget status

By John Barron, Reporter
State Senator Greg Kirk speaks on budget (Source: WALB) State Senator Greg Kirk speaks on budget (Source: WALB)
Outside the State Capitol building (Source: WALB) Outside the State Capitol building (Source: WALB)
Meeting inside the state Capitol (Source: WALB) Meeting inside the state Capitol (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

Governor Nathan Deal signed the Amended FY 2018 budget last week, authorizing $25.4 billion in spending for the current fiscal year.

The funding will address growth needs in education and human services and support statewide economic development efforts.

The 2018 budget includes $74.8 million for Forestland Protection Act grants for local governments and school systems to offset tax digest impacts.

Of this funding, $34 million will go directly to local school systems.

Georgia State Senator Greg Kirk was in Lee County Friday morning and spoke on the terms and where state leaders stand on this.

 "The house and Senate are negotiating the budget," said Kirk. "That's the one job the Constitution says that Georgia General Assembly has to do when we convene. Last I heard we were within $10 million of completing the twenty some odd billion-dollar budget so that's a good thing."

This budget will also include runway expansion in regional airports throughout the state in an effort to attract more businesses to Georgia.

