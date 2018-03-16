Senator Greg Kirk addresses state budget status

The Albany State University Police Department is taking steps to help students and adults in crisis situations before they turn violent.More >>
The Albany State University Police Department is taking steps to help students and adults in crisis situations before they turn violent.More >>
Ashburn police said one person died Saturday in a pedestrian-involved accident.More >>
Ashburn police said one person died Saturday in a pedestrian-involved accident.More >>
A Leesburg man has been charged as part of a multi-state investigation that focused on persons who possess and distribute child pornography and those who are sexually exploiting children in other ways using technology and the internet.More >>
A Leesburg man has been charged as part of a multi-state investigation that focused on persons who possess and distribute child pornography and those who are sexually exploiting children in other ways using technology and the internet.More >>
Changes to one of the most controversial bills of the Georgia legislative session is still up for debate.More >>
Changes to one of the most controversial bills of the Georgia legislative session is still up for debate.More >>
Georgia Senator Greg Kirk presented the Lee County High School football team with a resolution at the school Friday morning.More >>
Georgia Senator Greg Kirk presented the Lee County High School football team with a resolution at the school Friday morning.More >>